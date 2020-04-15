2,000 Jobs at risk across the UK as high-street fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse collapse into administration amid Covid-19

High-street fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse have collapsed into administration, putting 2,000 workers at risk across 92 branches and 437 concessions.

THE chains are expected to appoint auditor Deloitte to run their administration after coronavirus lockdown forced them to shut their 90 UK stores.

The company, which is owned by the failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing, also has 437 concessions in department stores including Debenhams and Selfridges.

It comes three weeks after Oasis and Warehouse started discussions with prospective buyers following an approach from an unnamed company.

The businesses have been struggling along with many of the UK’s high street retailers which have been forced to close all their stores due to the virus outbreak.

Meanwhile Next returned to selling clothes online today after the retailer put extra safety measures in place to ensure warehouse staff can work safely.





But by 9am the website had closed again, saying it had already received all the orders it could process for the day, but it would return tomorrow.

The retail giant closed its online operations in late March amid the coronavirus crisis, following criticism from staff who felt unsafe at work.