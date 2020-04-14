Will Pedro Sanchez relax the State of Alarm in Spain this week to allow children out of the home and people to exercise outside if Coronavirus numbers drop?

AT the end of this week, Pedro Sánchez will decide whether his Executive is asking Congress for a third extension of the State of Alarm, or if the current agreement will be relaxed. In any case, the government is already studying what may be the first measure to mark the de-escalation in the fight against the Coronavirus, to allow children to go outside with one of their parents and to authorise adults to exercise outdoors.

There is no decision made because as the government reiterates, it will be guided by the advice of the experts and by the evolution of the pandemic, but that small opening appears on one of the documents of the Covid-19 transition strategy committee, chaired by the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera, and to which sources have had access.

The body that prepared the way out of total confinement indicates how the ‘gradual opening of activity must take place to convey the message that the transition phase is approaching.’ Also describing several important moments. The first of these must occur when it is confirmed that the average number of infections that occur from one case is ‘close to one during the previous weeks.’ The last index reported by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), is 0.82, on Monday, April 13. This means that each infected person already infects less than one person, so the disease spreads much more slowly.

The text of the Executive indicates that the confirmation of the low rate “would justify a return to the situation prior to that of reinforced confinement.”

“Given the high degree of awareness of the population, localised increases in mobility with a low risk of contagion and a reasonable capacity for control by the Security Forces could be considered as individual exits to exercise in large areas or exits of minors accompanied by one of their parents or caregivers for a limited time.”

This first step would be a simple relief, but very important for many families whose children have suffered during isolation. Some experts already pointed out the need for children to be able to go outside, even with certain limitations, because their motor, cognitive and emotional system suffers after accumulating so many weeks at home.