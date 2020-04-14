WHO Warns That The World Will Need To Learn to Live In This “New Reality”, As COVID-19 Will “Not Simply Disappear”

This Monday, David Nabarro, the special envoy of the General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has assured that the population will need to learn to live with a “new reality” once the heath crisis caused by the coronavirus is over, since COVID-19 is not going to “simply disappear”.

In an interview with the BBC, Nabarro indicated that our society must begin to assimilate the “new reality” that a virus like COVID-19 brings with it.

Without a viable vaccine, the WHO expert has stressed the need to “be prepared” to “defend the most vulnerable” and “learn how to interrupt transmission”.

“The virus will not simply disappear. We do not know if people who have had the virus remain immune and we do not know when we will have a vaccine”, he told BBC Radio 4.

“I’m sure that some form of facial protection will become the new nrom, amongst other things to reassure people, but that does not mean you can go back to doing whatever you want when wearing a mask” he added.

The widespread use of masks has caused a significant amount of controversy, especially since medical and health services around the world have caused a shortage of these materials.

That is why the WHO has preferred to not recommend the massive use of these masks except in cases where you are a carrier of the virus or are in direct contact with a carrier.





The new coronavirus, which emerged five months ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now affected nearly 2 million people, and already killed nearly 200,000.

The United States is the country with the most infections, over 580,000 and with most fatalities so far, close to 23,700.