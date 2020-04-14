WATCH: Police chopper swoops in to fine Costa Blanca beach walker flouting Spain’s State of Alarm measures

A National Police helicopter swooped in to reprimand a Costa Blanca beach walker who blatantly ignoring State of Alarm measures, and loudspeaker warnings from officers to ‘stop’.

During a routine aerial patrol in Valencia this afternoon, officers spotted a man casually strolling along the beach in Tavernes de la Valldigna – five kilometres from Gandía.

Dressed for a relaxing walk in rolled up jeans, carrying his shoes, the walker initially appears oblivious to the fact he’s being watched from the skies.

And even goes on to ignore warnings over the loudspeaker to stop and return to his home, he simply kept on his way.

Determined to reprimand him, the helicopter begins its descent and lands on the sand, a few metres away from the walker.

According to police sources, when asked to identify himself, the male admits he doesn’t have the documentation with him.

A patrol car was called to accompany the stroller to his nearby home where he was fined. It’s not been revealed exactly how much, but could be anything €600 and €300,000.