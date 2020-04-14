WATCH: Great moment as staff at hospital on Spain’s Costa Almeria celebrate first Covid-19 intensive care patient’s recovery

THERE was a genuinely great moment in Almeria’s struggle to defeat the coronavirus today.

-- Advertisement --

Alegría por la salida de la UCI de Pepe 🏥🎥 Ojalá seguir compartiendo contigo más vídeos como este, uno tras otro. Aquí puedes ver a parte de nuestro equipo de profesionales celebrando la salida de Pepe, el primer paciente con Covid-19 que ha sido dado de alta de la UCI. Sin duda, estos momentos nos dan esperanza y motivación para seguir cuidando de todas las personas que nos necesitan. ¡Juntos lo lograremos!🙌👏 Zveřejnil(a) Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas dne Úterý 14. dubna 2020

Staff at the provincial capital’s Torrecardenas hospital celebrated as their first Covid-19 patient needing intensive care treatment to fight the virus was well enough to be moved out of the unit.

“The hope is to continue sharing with you more videos like this, one after another”, the staff posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.





“These moments give us hope and the motivation to continue caring for all the people who need it”, the post continues.

“Together we will succeed!”