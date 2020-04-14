WATCH: Firefighters urge lockdown weary residents to look forward to a brighter future in Spain capital Madrid

MESSAGE: “Don’t think about the days left until you can go out, but in the remaining years we have for living”, firefighters told residents. CREDIT: Emergencias Madrid @EmergenciasMad

FIREFIGHTERS have urged lockdown weary residents in Madrid to look forward to a brighter future.

In a sweet gesture, at the usual time of the evening for applauding health workers, crew from the fire station in the Usera district of the city delivered their own thanks to residents for staying indoors and encouraged them to carry on doing their bit to defeat coronavirus.

To a backdrop of blaring sirens, a couple of the crew rose up into the air in a crane with a banner telling locals, “Don’t think about the days left until you can go out, but in the remaining years we have for living. We love you.”

Emergencias Madrid said the firefighters’ message was especially aimed at children, the elderly and all those working hard to keep the population safe.


One of the crew asked the children to do drawings which he said they could give him in person the day the coronavirus crisis is all over so he could put them up in the fire station.

“Don’t get bored and don’t argue,” he told them.

“Right now we are all united.”



