A MAN from the State of Indiana in America got the surprise of his life when he found over $8 million deposited into his bank account.

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter, was expecting the more modest government stimulus grant of $1,700 to help him through the coronavirus crisis.

He had popped along to an ATM to withdraw some money, and his available balance took him a few minutes to comprehend.

“I went to the ATM and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at what my balance was,” Calvin told a local TV station.

“Apparently, my account had $8.2 million in it.”

Shocked by the bonus deposit, Calvin ran his card again and saw the same balance.

“I ran the card again and again. I was like ‘Man, what is going on with this?’” Calvin said.





He was honest though and kept to his original withdrawal, before calling his bank two days later after the Easter holiday.

Unfortunately, he learnt that the millions were no longer there, only the $1,700 stimulus check, the outlet reported.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

Calvin said he’s now left wondering whether his brief jackpot came from a banking error, or that the national government had blundered.

“It gives you pause and makes you think what’s going on,” he said. “If there’s some sort of clerical error or whatnot, they should be on top of it.”