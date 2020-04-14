Two thousand families in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will benefit from €1.4 million Covid-19 aid Mayor confirms today

The way in which Benidorm Council will grant €1.4 million of social aid to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis was agreed today.

The Local Government Board (JGL) approved the criteria that will govern how and who will receive direct social assistance.

In a press conference, Mayor Toni Perez, said more than 2,000 families will benefit from aid of at least €200 through a single payment, for a period of three months – April, May and June.

Some aid, he said “is aimed at individuals or families who do not have sufficient income to meet the costs of the current emergency situation, and therefore, to citizens who have been hit hardest by this health crisis.

In summary, “the monthly amount of the aid will be €200 euros for people living alone, to which €50 euros will be added for each additional member of the home”.

Perez added that “in this way, the cohabitation units or family of two who meet the requirements set out in the bases will receive €250, €300 euros for homes with three people, and €350 for four.”

“We are very conscious of the limitation that the population has now because of the confinement,” said Perez, stressing that if “the social emergency situation persists beyond June 30, the local government will provide more funds”.

To be eligible, the applicants must have been registered in Benidorm for at least one year; be unemployed, have been affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation Scheme (ERTE), or have reduced working hours or have suffered a loss of income due to the state of alarm.





In addition, proof must be provided that the family unit’s income does not exceed twice the monthly Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income (IPREM), set for 2020 at €537.84

Income taken into account must include the months from January 2020 to the month before the application date.

Toni Perez said “the aim” of the grants and other council measures is “to mitigate the effects that the health crisis has on people and families in Benidorm” and “minimise its impact so that once the health alarm ends, the local economy can recover to its previous cruising speed”.

“We want to be at the side of each and every one of the people of Benidorm, as we always have done, with measures aimed at protecting and helping people, especially the most vulnerable, who are suffering more strongly the effects of this crisis,” added Perez.

A further €2.6 million has been set aside to support the commercial sector, self-employed, SMEs and businesses that have been affected by the suspension of activity.

To find out more about the financial aid, email: ayudasfamilia@benidorm.org; or call the Collective Help Network (#RAC): 900 701 322 or 900 10 12 15.

Or take your request in writing to the Municipal Registry of the City Council.