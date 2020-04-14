Trumps Tantrums: US President launches into a tirade of attacks at a press reporter over ‘Fake’ Coronavirus News

IN one of the most unchained presidential tantrums ever captured on television, President Trump’s Monday display flouted every notion of calm leadership by the commander in chief in a crisis: “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total” – Trump.

The president has frequently vilified and badgered members of the press, often women of colour, in his daily presidential updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump repeatedly badgered and vilified members of the news media during Monday's White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, calling one "horrid" and another a "third-rate reporter."

McClatchy reporter Francesca Chambers asked Trump a question about the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Programme for small businesses, saying it had gotten off to a “confusing start.”

“I wish you’d ask the question differently,” Trump said, apparently instructing Chambers on how to do her job. “Why don’t you say it’s gotten off to a tremendous start, but there are some little glitches, which by the way, have been worked out? It would be so much nicer if you do that. But you’re just incapable of asking a question in a positive way.”