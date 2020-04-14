Trips to France’s Calais ports will cost far more when lockdown finishes advises ferry captain

Ferry costs set to rise quite drastically to France’s Calais when lockdown regulations cease advises ferry captain.

THE most regular ferry route for travellers to France’s Calais port are set to rise when the current lockdown are over in both France and the UK.

Ferry companies operate just as low cost airlines do, high volumes and full crossings in the case of the ferry companies, see the low cost ferry crossings normally although according to Captain Vickers this is very likely to change.

Vickers explained to the Euro Weekly News what’s probably ahead in regards pricing and the reasons why passengers will see rises in cost:

“The ferry companies rely on a ticketing system that relies on large numbers to cover the operational costs of the ferry, the higher the numbers, the lower the ticket prices as the more passengers both on foot and with vehicles allows it to lower the ticket prices.

“Unfortunately when lockdown procedures allow the operations of ferries crossing, safe distancing regulations are likely to still be in order as people return to normal life in order not to increase prolonging the virus.

“Ferry companies due to this will be restricted by governments both sides of the water in how many passengers can be carried to stay within the safety boundaries of safe distancing and thus ticket prices will have to rise to cover the operational costs.

Local expat Calais furniture restoration and French polisher told us “I send a lot of my furniture to the UK on a monthly basis and I will have to study what takes place and probably have to increase my prices, although it’s understandable to keep everybody safe and well.”





Meanwhile David Hammond CEO of Luxury British Beds who’s main market is France as they operate from their website www.luxurybritishbeds.com said “We will just be glad to get back to delivering beds to our customers in France, we have full order books but can’t at present get the goods delivered, we deliver ourselves once a week to France and the costs are understandable, so will just have to absorb them for the short term and take it from there.”