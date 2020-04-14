Stormy weather with gusty winds & rain heading towards Spain’s Costa del Sol

STORMY weather with up to 42km gusty winds and rain is heading towards Spain’s Costa del Sol and much of Andalucia. Spain’s Metereology Agency AEMET has issued a yellow weather warning from Wednesday April 15 across parts of Andalucia, including many coastal towns on the Costa del Sol, as well as Ronda, Axarquia and Gibraltar.

The rain is expected to start around midnight and will last much of tomorrow, until around 6pm. No rain is expected on Thursday, but the wet weather is predicted to be back on Friday and expected to stay for much of the weekend, at least in the Costa del Sol and many parts of Andalucia.

So if you are planning to head out for work or a trip to the supermarket this week during the lockdown, then don’t forget your brolly.