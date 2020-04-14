Spanish Government uses data from more than 31 million mobile phones to monitor movements during State of Alarm

The Spanish government is using data from the public’s mobile phones to monitor movements over 500 metres in the fight against coronavirus.

And the figures show that on Good Friday, April 10, 31.5 million phone owners did not move more than half a kilometre, according to the Ministry of Transport.

This is more than double the 14.6 million who didn’t move any substantial distance before the national lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

The Ministry is using the positioning data from mobiles to study movements during the State of Alarm, and will continue to do so in the subsequent phase of de-escalation of confinement.