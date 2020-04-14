Spain’s Moncloa Palace mourns Covid-19 death of top government official

Spain’s Moncloa Palace has today announced the death of Manuel Sánchez Lizaña, one of its top government officials, as a result of the Coronavirus.

He is reported to be the first government official working at Spain’s Moncloa Palace – the official residence and workplace of the Prime Minister – to have died from the disease.

“He was an admirable member of staff” and has left a “great mark” on this house, stated the Government’s spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero, in a press conference today. She also passed on the Government’s condolences and sympathies to Lizaña’s family.

Several of Spain’s government ministers have already tested positive for Covid-19, including Irene Montero, Carolina Darias and Carmen Calvo, as well as the Ministry of Health’s Director of Health Emergencies and Alerts, Doctor Fernando Simón. Chiefs of law enforcement bodies, such as the police and Guardia Civil, have also been infected with the disease.