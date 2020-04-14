Spain´s Costa Blanca British Entertainers Keep Performing Daily Despite Covid-19 Isolation Rules

A group of Costa Blanca entertainers, including renowned charity fundraiser, Stevie Spit, have refused to be silenced by the closure of local venues due to the State of Alarm.

They´ve set up a series of live shows on Facebook called Live Lounge Costa Blanca, which all began after they were forced to postpone a scheduled live gig in memory of popular performers Dean Alexanda and Grahame Alexander.

25 performers took part in the original live-streaming event at the end of March, with donations going to four worthy local causes.

The response from viewers was so good that the Live Lounge has continued ever since with a wide selection of acts that are popular in the region.

There are nightly performances offering something for all tastes, and there are special shows arranged as well for younger viewers.

A 73-year-old widowed lady from the Orihuela Costa posted on Lounge´s Facebook page that she greatly appreciated the efforts of the entertainers and it had kept her spirits up since she lived on her own.

Times and details of forthcoming attractions are available on Live Lounge Costa Blanca.





They also have set up a virtual reality tip jar to show your financial appreciation to the performers, who are struggling to make ends meet due to their workplaces being shut.