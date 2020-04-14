Spain’s car sales predicted to fall 95% in April after 70% declines in March amid coronavirus pandemic

Car sales in Spain are predicted to fall by a whopping 95% this month as a result of the State of Alarm restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Jose Vicente de los Mozos, President of Anfac (Spain’s car and truck manufacturing body), last month the country saw a decline of around 70% in car sales and this month, Spain is likely to see a drop of 95%.

Mozos, who is also Global Vice President Manufacturing and Supply Chain at the Renault Group, however, is relieved that its Andalucian Renault factory, which produces over a million gearboxes for around 70 countries, opened up for business today. Countries not affected by lockdowns, such as South Korea, China and Russia, are working and need those parts, he pointed out.

Mozos assured that the Andalucian Renault plant would be complying with the Government’s strict guidelines. He said that employees have also been asked to respect the new restrictions and to prioritise their health. “If they have a fever or Covid-19 they must not come to work,” he said. Renault prefers to go “slowly, but surely” to “protect our workers”, Mozos added.

In a television interview, Mozos expressed surprised that Europe reacted “so late and so disorganised” in dealing with the pandemic, despite knowing about the situation in China. He stated that better coordination is now needed particularly between the Spanish central and regional governments to fight Covid-19 effectively.