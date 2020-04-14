Spain’s Bankia launches nationwide shopping and medicine collection service for its customers over 65 during Covid-19 pandemic

Spain’s Bankia has joined forces with the Alares Foundation to create a free home shopping service for its customers over 65 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative called Estamos Contigo (We Are With You), will run until June 7, and has been created to help the oldest and most vulnerable customers during State of Alarm.

To benefit from this home service, you must be over 65 years old and a Bankia customer. Those who apply can request two services of up to a maximum of two hours each, anywhere in Spain, any day of the week and at any time.

Representatives carrying ID will collect a list of basic items, together with cash to pay for it.

The initiative also includes the the home delivery of pharmaceutical products.

To manage the volume of inquiries anticipated, requests should be made six hours to three working days in advance and will be delivered between 9am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, and between 9am and 1pm on Fridays.

In addition, Bankia is offering a free and anonymous telephone consultation service for health and psychological support, led by doctors and psychologists.

The helpline is available from 9am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, although there is a 24-hour service for emergencies.





To request any of these services, call: 919 992 455. For the home shopping or pharmacy service, email: atuladobankia@alares.es