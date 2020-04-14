Senior Tory MPs accuse China of coronavirus ‘cover-up’

Senior Tory MPs have demanded an international investigation into the origins and development of the coronavirus outbreak as they accused China of a ‘cover-up’.

Foreign Affairs Select Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat said a global probe is needed because ‘false data from Beijing is undermining our ability to respond’.

His call was backed by Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood who said the investigation needed to establish the ‘patient zero’ and ‘ground zero’ of the outbreak.

He suggested the Chinese government had attempted to ‘hide the outbreak from the world’ as he warned Beijing it ‘must change’ so that the world is better prepared if another virus strikes.

The comments from the leading Conservative MPs are likely to spark a furious response from Beijing which has faced repeated questions about the accuracy of its coronavirus death toll figures.

The salvo from Mr Tugendhat came after his committee summoned the chiefs of a Chinese-owned UK-based IT firm amid fears control of crucial security software could be shifted away from US and British regulation under the cover of coronavirus.

Mr Tugendhat wants answers from Imagination Technologies over claims it has reneged on agreements with the government. The company today agreed to answer the committee’s questions.





Many countries are increasingly angry about the Chinese government’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some MPs are demanding a reset in relations while Downing Street sources have previously suggested the regime faces a ‘reckoning’ after the pandemic is over.

Mr Tugendhat said today that there must be an international investigation into the current outbreak to establish the facts.

He tweeted: ‘We need an international investigation into the Covid-19 epidemic. It has already cost too many lives and will take many more.

‘We cannot allow cover-ups or lies to put us all at risk. Even now, false data from Beijing is undermining our ability to respond.’

Mr Ellwood said he agreed with Mr Tugendhat and added: ‘There’s been no effort to establish who was patient zero, where ground zero was and true cause.

‘With no lessons learnt from SARS – other than attempting to hide outbreak from the world, China must change. A virus will strike again.’