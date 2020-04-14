Rishi Sunak insists ‘our plan is the right plan’ after dire warning for economy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted the government was right in forcing all non-essential businesses to remain shut after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted a 35 per cent fall in GDP as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

SPEAKING at the daily Downing Street press briefing, the finance minister admitted tough times were ahead but said he was confident the UK’s economy would ‘bounce back quickly’ when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

He said dire predictions for the UK’s economy post-coronavirus would have been worse had the government not borrowed high amounts to support people and businesses though the pandemic.

‘The OBR have been clear that if we have not taken the actions we have the situation would be much worse, in other words, our plan is the right plan’ he said.

Experts at the independent group predict a 35 per cent fall in GDP if lockdown remains in place for a period of three months, followed by three months of partially lifted restrictions.

However, they estimate the economy will ‘quickly bounce back’ and said the government’s colossal coronavirus job retention scheme would ‘cushion the blow’.



