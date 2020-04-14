Rihanna donates €2.0 million towards ‘umbrella fund’ to aid domestic violence survivors

IN an inspiring move, Rihanna has donated €2 million directly to aid domestic violence survivors during coronavirus lockdown, her so-called ‘umbrella fund.’
It’s an issue which, as many fans will undoubtedly be aware, is incredibly close to Rihanna’s heart: in 2009, she was violently assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown.
The attack left her with visible facial injuries – including heavy bruising, black eyes, and a split lip. And, speaking to Diane Sawyer on 20/20, Rihanna said that Brown punched her and bit her repeatedly, that he threatened to kill her and that she “fended him off with my feet… but it was not, like, it was not like a fight with each other.” She said that she was also choked – not to the point of unconsciousness, although she did have trouble breathing.
“All I kept thinking was, ‘When is it going to stop?’” she said of the escalating violence.
Brown turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and received five years of probation and a community service order for the assault.
In Spain, the emergency number for domestic violence received 18 per cent more calls in the first two weeks of lockdown than in the same period a month earlier.
The number to call is 016 and it won’t appear on the telephone’s last dialled number or on your telephone bill.