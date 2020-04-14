Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Pay Tribute to an Officer Who Was Hospitalised with Covid-19 After Caring For His Father

LOCAL POLICE officers have gathered outside a hospital in Malaga centre to pay tribute to their colleague, Chema, who has been hospitalised now for over a month due to the coronavirus. He first contracted the virus whilst taking care of his father, who has now unfortunately passed away.

His colleagues wanted to pay tribute to him and support him during these difficult times with a big applause in front of Chema’s window, who could be seen thanking the officers for the gesture.

-- Advertisement --

According to police sources, Chema has been hospitalised for many days and he was unable to say his final goodbyes to his father. In addition, he has not seen his own family for over a month as he has been in isolation and continues to test positive for the virus, on a brighter note he is already much better than before.

Around 15 officers from Malaga’s Local Police force have been infected with the coronavirus so far, the majority of which are at home isolating. Three of them have been hospitalised and some even had to be intubated. Fortunately, two of the officers were discharged last week, an officer and a deputy police officer.

The discharged officer was infected whilst on duty on March 16 when he went to help an elderly person who had fallen and whose husband could not help her up. The lady coughed on his face and three days later he showed his first symptoms. Ten days later he was barely able to breathe and was taken into hospital with a severe pneumonia.

On Sunday April 12 the deputy inspector was also discharged from hospital, now the rest of the team hope that Chema can recover soon and be discharged from the health centre.



