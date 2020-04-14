Outraged Piers Morgan Slams Thérèse Coffey During PPE Interview on GMB

An outraged and furious Piers Morgan launched an assault on Thérèse Coffey during an interview concerning PPE for the NHS.

The majority of the interview was a shambles and the Work and Pensions Secretary pleaded with the Good Morning Britain host to stop shouting at her as she struggled to answer his questions.

Piers acknowledged the front page of today’s Daily Mirror, which shows the NHS workers that have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

He demanded to know why VAT was being charged for PPE in care homes after speaking to Nadra Ahmed, Chairman of the National Care Association, earlier in the programme.

Coffey suggested that this isn’t an issue as the car homes can ‘reclaim the VAT’ – which Piers quickly reminded her that they haven’t got time to be filling out forms.

When asked how many care or NHS workers had died from COVID-19 or were taken seriously ill, the Work and Pensions Secretary had no answer.

Stunned Piers said: “I’m not being funny, but I’m sorry, how can a member of the this government sent out to speak to the media have no idea how many health care workers have died?”





The death toll of NHS workers stood at 19 three days ago but has since risen, and the toll of care workers is not known for sure.