One Small Charity on the Costa del Sol Spain is Doing Its Best to Feed Those in Need

IT is less than three years ago that Paul and Gemma Carr formed Collective Calling, a faith based charity in Marbella with the aim of helping those in need in Africa and Spain.

Little did they expect to see their work expand so much as it has now with the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19 and the Spanish registered charity has responded to the current need for assistance by providing food packs to more than 180 families on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --

Currently they are focusing on San Pedro, Estepona, Nueva Andalucia, Diana Park and Marbella but this is expanding all of the time.

To ensure that their operation doesn’t help the spread and contamination of Covid-19 they have a core team for each zone they work through, restricting cross town movements for their volunteers. Each zone has an area coordinator, distribution supervisor, distribution team and drivers. With an active volunteer base of over 50 people, Collective Calling is currently implementing procedures and focusing on long term sustainability.

Paul Carr, co-founder of Collective Calling told Euro Weekly News “Collective Calling was created to enable a collective of people to come together who have had a calling to help those in need, to join hands with our different gifts, talents and abilities and move forward in love to help those in need”

Collective Calling is calling out for donations of dried food items that will go to families in urgent need of help. They have drop off points in San Pedro, Estepona and Duquesa. To arrange for your donated food items to be collected by a Collective Calling volunteer or find out more information on the drop off locations, please email collectivecalling@gmail.com.



