One in four restaurants may never open again after coronavirus in the UK

A quarter of restaurants may be unable to re-open even after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted, a hospitality chief has warned.

The sector is in dire straights, with the plight of eateries, pubs and hotels not helped by the slow arrival of money promised by the government, Hospitality Ulster’s Colin Neill said.

Venues were told to close when the Prime Minister ordered a nationwide lockdown to attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a state-backed scheme to allow businesses that cannot operate to furlough staff, while Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Diane Dodds is launching a grants programme for hospitality businesses.

However, Mr Neill said it was simply taking too long for the funds to come through. He said that 10-15% of pubs, 15% of hotels and 25% of restaurants are at risk of never opening again, explaining: ‘The immediate part is the lack of any money because it is 24 days today since Boris Johnson closed us.



