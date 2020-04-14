Obama Officially Endorsing Joe Biden in US Presidential Bid to Oust Donald Trump

IN an unsurprising move, ex-US President Barack Obama has formally endorsed has friend, Joe Biden, for president.

Biden, who to all intents wrapped up the Democratic race for the nomination, when Bernie Sanders withdrew last week, was Obama’s vice-president for eight years.

There was absolutely no doubt that Obama would endorse him, but he was waiting for the right moment when it was clear that Biden was a certain victor.

President Donald Trump did question why Obama didn’t endorse Biden early on in the campaign.

“I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago,” Trump said at a recent coronavirus briefing, claiming that Obama “feels something is wrong.”

Former vice-president Biden also had a massive boost on Monday, when his ex-rival Sanders backed him in his White House quest, and said that his team would work closely with Biden’s.

That was in stark contrast to a bitter battle with Hillary Clinton four years ago which left the Democratic party bruised, and saw Donald Trump grab a shock election win.





Barack Obama is one of the most popular figures in the Democrat party – something Biden has used to his advantage in videos, debates and speeches so far.

In January, Biden’s campaign appeared to be in serious trouble after a heavy defeat to Bernie Sanders in the opening New Hampshire primary.

Biden though bounced back in South Carolina, carrying a massive sway of non-white voters to change the whole momentum of the primary season.

“I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Obama said in a statement.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Opinion polls currently show Biden in a healthy lead over Trump.