Man Gets Whacked in Spain’s Costa Blanca Murcia Area for Stopping Illegal Barbecue

A MURCIA region security guard was assaulted when he tried to stop an illegal barbecue, which broke the State of Alarm rules.

The incident happened on the Altorrela urbanisation in Molina de Segura, and two people were arrested by the National Police.

The guard had been tipped off that a barbecue was going on at a house and went to check out whether that was the case.

The home owner was hosting the party for some friends, and two of the group attacked the guard after he told them that he was going to report them to the police.

A video recorded by a neighbour meant that police officers could identify the main culprits, leading to the arrest of the property owner.

One of his guests, who made a quick getaway in his car, was also detained.

The men have been charged with making serious threats and causing injury, as well as not complying with the State of Alarm laws.





Further arrests have not been ruled out by the National Police.