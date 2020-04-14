Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,924,663 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,851,734, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,359,967 people are currently infected with coronavirus, of which 51,742 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 564,696 cases, 445,005 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 119,691 have died from the disease.

The US remains the country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases – approximately 586,941, followed by Spain (170,099) and Italy (159,516). The US also registered the most new cases in the last 24 hours – 26,641, followed by the UK (4,342), France (4,188) and Turkey (4,093). Both Italy and Spain have registered smaller increases in the last day of 3,153 and 3,268 cases, respectively.

The US continues to suffer the most deaths to date from the disease (23,640), followed by Italy (20,465) and Spain (17,756). The US mourns the most victims to the disease in the last 24 hours (1,535), followed by the UK (717), France (574), Italy (566) and Spain (547). Check out the chart below from Worldometer for a complete breakdown of the results.