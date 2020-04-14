In an act of solidarity and positivity let’s help the many Americans who live in Spain celebrate World Day of the Americas

In an act of solidarity and positivity let’s help celebrate World Day of the Americas today by following the example of brotherhood and peace it rose from

THE World Day of the Americas is celebrated on April 14 and aims to publicise sovereignty, as well as the existing union between the American Republics, for example, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and more to achieve peace and solidarity.

This important day had its first celebration in 1931, where April 14 was decreed as the date of the creation of the American Republics. Which gave rise to what is now known as the Union of the American States, which was founded in 1948.

The true purpose for the creation of the Day of the Americas is to look for the most suitable way to create among the countries that make up the American Continent, a climate of brotherhood, social justice, solidarity and peace.

In 1948, in Colombia, a meeting was held between 21 countries where agreements were established aimed at strengthening the peace and security of the American Continent, as well as working together to consolidate the democracy of the people and the non-intervention in the internal affairs of each nation.

The firm purpose of seeking a peaceful solution to any type of conflict that will take place between the Member States was established.

A traditional hymn was composed in a special way to seal this event of international significance. The ‘Hymn of the Americas’ mentions a large number of countries on the American Continent, as well as the importance of the concept of Pan – Americanism for the American people.

The struggle of the American people has been ancient. In the past, the American Continent was called Amaruka and according to the indigenous tribes of that time, that name represented the ‘Fertile Land.’

Today more than ever, it is necessary to claim all the inhabitants of this part of the world who lost their wealth and who were victims of looting, violations of their rights, and most importantly, the loss of their true identity.

For this reason, trying to rescue the history and culture of these indigenous peoples is a responsibility of the governments that today run the world, but always with respect and avoiding repeating the same mistakes, for which humanity has had to pay a high price.

To celebrate Americas Day, there are many activities that are scheduled in different countries to make this date a very special moment. Meetings, seminars, conferences and cultural events of great interest.