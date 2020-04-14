Hero Nurse dies aged 33 after hospital ran out of protective face masks

A HERO healthcare worker has died of suspected coronavirus after she had to work a hospital shift without protective equipment.

Danielle DiCenso, a 33-year-old nurse from Florida turned up for her shift at a hospital in Hialeah but management were unable to provide her with a mask, her husband says.

-- Advertisement --

The mother of one, began self-isolating at her family home after initially showing symptoms.

Her husband, David DiCenso, told Local 10 News Danielle was tested for the virus but her results were inconclusive.

“She always puts people first before her,” he said.

“She showed up for work one day and they didn’t have a mask for her.”

But the 33-year-old’s symptoms began to worsen.





“It was a rough four- or five-day struggle between that,” David said.

He added: “Her fever spiked, it came on in waves.”

Danielle is reported to have had no known underlying health conditions.

On Thursday last week David found her lifeless body in their front room.

He said: “Just by looking at her, I knew that she wasn’t her lively self.

“She looked so peaceful. She looked like she just went in her sleep.”

The devastated dad added: “I know for a fact that my wife would still be here right now if she was given the proper protective equipment…I’m very upset.

“My 4-year-old son’s not gonna have a mother.”

It’s reported a coroner will test Danielle’s body for coronavirus.