Gordon Ramsay Makes Dig at ‘Whinging Neighbours’ Amid Lockdown Criticism

Gordon Ramsay has made a dig at his neighbours in Cornwall, as he faces criticism for spending lockdown at his second home.

THE world renowned chef was criticised last week for heading down to his alternative home in Cornwall for the nationwide lockdown.

Locals have reportedly been posting messages hitting out at Gordon for leaving London with his brood amid the pandemic.

However one neighbour has taken kindly to the arrival of Ramsay and his family by delivering a fresh collection of vegetables.

“Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift,” he said on his Instagram post.

‘”A little gift from the fields across your house. C’mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden.





“Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go.”

He added: “I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you.”