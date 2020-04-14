Google Joins the Global Fight Against the Coronavirus and Will Begin Reporting Mobility Tracking Data in Spain Tomorrow

Starting from tomorrow, Wednesday April 15, Google will begin reporting data regarding the movement of populations every 48 hours, in a bid to reinforce the information available to governments trying to fight against this global pandemic.

The product manager and member of Google’s privacy team, Miguel Guevara in Mexico, alarmed that “If they told me a month ago that this was going to happen, I would say that they were crazy”. He revealed in a phone interview with EFE that their company is, literally, working “day and night” to find a suitable formula to give governments and researchers worldwide the tools needed to tackle COVID-19.

One of Google’s initiatives involves disseminating a statistical report on mobility in 131 countries, extracted from the location data which is voluntarily shared by millions of users on their mobile phones This data is completely anonymous and aggregated.

For now, Google has released two reports, the first on April 3 and another on April 9. The idea is to launch one this Wednesday, and then continue to update the reports every 48 hours.

“We always do it in a way that is very respectful of our user’s privacy” insists Guevara.

Under this premise of privacy, Google works to find new tools to help battle against the pandemic, and it does so from two different continents: Europe (Munich and Zurich) and in America (Silicon Valley). “When one team sleeps, the other is working and vice versa” he adds.

In the short term, the US plans to expand this list of 131 countries and also increase granularity of these reports, for example by offering data at the level of large cities like Los Angeles or Madrid, not just on a nation level.





The results of the reports are not immediately disseminated: there is a latency of between 48 hours and 72 hours. The objective is to be able “to be sure that the information offered is correct”.

For example, in Spain, if you wanted to know the mobility data registered this Monday after the new confinement measures agreed by the Government, you would have to wait for the update of the data this Wednesday.

At the moment, the two mobility reports released by Google coincide in showing a decrease in mobility in the country by more than 90% in parks and public places.

In regard to workplaces, mobility was reduced by 68% in Spain. The question is to know now how much this percentage will have changed since Monday with the new measures.