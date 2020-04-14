Good News for Gibraltar as number of Confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases Remains Static

THE latest report (4pm April 13) from the Gibraltar government confirmed that there were no new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 reported over the Easter weekend and the number of active cases has dropped to 39 with no fatalities.

Announcing this, Minister Gilbert Licudi said that for three days there have been no new cases and the Rock has not seen an exponential rise of cases as in other countries, so all of the trends appear to be in the right direction.

He warned however that it would be wrong to let the good news encourage residents to let their guards down and that the restrictions put in place to safeguard everyone in Gibraltar should continue to be observed.

During his televised speech, the minister alluded to the fact that Spain was allowing certain non-essential workers to return to work but this did not mean that Gibraltarians should ignore the rules on social distancing.

In another piece of good news, he confirmed that the three confirmed cases at Elderly Residential Services were soon to be declared cured.