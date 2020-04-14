Former Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, spotted breaking confinement laws by jogging outside his Madrid home during lockdown

THE former Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, has been spotted breaking mandatory confinement laws in the middle of the coronavirus crisis by exercising in the surroundings of his Madrid home. The Sixth has exclusively obtained the images of the former president in the middle of the public highway.

According to sources, the former PM, Mariano Rajoy, has skipped the confinement, decreed a month ago with the State of Alarm for the Coronavirus pandemic, on several occasions, causing anger from his neighbours.

The decree regulating the confinement does not allow going out to do sports, only outings are justified to acquire basic necessities, to visit a health centre or to go to work always with a company certificate that justifies it.

In the images, Rajoy is seen dressed in sportswear, black tracksuit pants and a raincoat. The former president’s fondness for exercising by walking is well known.