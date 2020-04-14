Former Hostages Reveal What You’ll Appreciate Once Lockdown Ends on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca

Resident expats across the Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca this morning were glued to their TV sets as former hostages explained how it will feel after lockdown ends and what to expect.

Expats this morning across Spain listened to the wise words of two former hostages who explained how people will feel after being released from lockdown on the Costa’s where most expats reside.

John Charles a former soldier living in Alicante these days said: “It was inspiring, it gave me an insight to what to expect, it was bang on, in the Army we were trained in how to deal with being captured, thankfully I never was but I have put that training into practice over the last several weeks whilst basically been a prisoner in my own home.”

Former hostages John McCarthy and Terry Waite have shared the things they missed most whilst living in forced imprisonment.

Broadcast journalist Mr McCarthy was kidnapped by jihadi terrorists in Lebanon in April 1986.

Mr Waite, the Church of England’s special envoy, had gone to Beirut to negotiate his release in 1987, but was also taken hostage. Luckily, both men were released in 1991.

Mr Waite spent three to four years in solitary confinement and said he had most missed ‘books and music’, along with his ‘family, friends and freedom.’

He told Good Morning Britain: “One of the first things I did when I came out was ask to be taken to a book shop. I looked at the books and I thought, “goodness, how fortunate we are.”





He continued: “Gradually over the years, I’ve learned to have a deeper appreciation for the fact of being able to feel the wind on my face, being able to feel the warmth of the sun.

“Also in this very strange situation in which we find ourselves at the moment, somehow to be able to be back in touch with the environment, the earth and with our community… one of the good things to come out of this is the renewed sense of community, that we belong together, we support each other and we need each other.

“Perhaps some of the things we’re aiming for in society and personally, in terms of increased gain or material wealth, are not really important.

“What really is important is living in the now, living for the moment, being at one with our neighbours, at one with the world and our environment.”

After the words of advice Kim Rollings in Fuengirola said: “It was great advice, I’m so looking forward to escaping back out and being able to talk to my community friends.

“I live on my own after losing my husband only 6 months ago and this is the toughest thing I’ve ever been through, hopefully it will end soon, I so look forward to the warmth of the sun on my face and the lovely fresh air blowing in the wind.”

Darren Davidge told of his admiration of John Waite: “He was such a brave man at the time, if he can do it then anyone can do it, yes it’s tough and getting tougher but his words were inspiring, I’ve actually read his book, I would advise it to everyone.”