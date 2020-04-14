First person put behind bars for repeated lockdown violations on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A MAN who violated the lockdown restrictions five times has become the first person in the province to be sent to prison for breaking state of alarm laws.

A court in Roquetas has sentenced the defendant to six months behind bars at the El Acebuche provincial jail for serious resistance of authority with the aggravating factor of repeat offences.

According to Spanish press, the sentence states that the man had acted with “complete disregard for the imposed state obligations” to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The court found that he was award of the restrictions, but repeatedly ignored them.