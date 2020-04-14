Covid-19 infection rate slows down on Spain’s Costa Blanca and fewer deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Optimistic news in the Valencia Community as Covid-19 infection rate slows today with 153 new cases, 66 less than yesterday.

THE total number of positive cases now stands at 9,112, of which 1,412 are currently in hospital and 305 patients in the ICU. This is 11 less than on Monday.

By province, of these new infections, 111 are in Alicante, 25 in Valencia and 17 in Castellon.

-- Advertisement --

Alicante has been an increase in infections, as there were 79 positive cases recorded yesterday, a rise of 32.

In terms of fatalities in the Community, in the last few hours there have been 31 more deaths, which is seven fewer than those reported in the last update.

Of these, 19 are patients from nursing homes in the province.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, explained today that five of the deaths occurred in Alicante – six less than yesterday – 22 in Valencia and four in Castellon.

Barceló also confirmed that 266 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Valencia Community, bringing the total recoveries to 3,069.





In the last 24 hours, 23 health workers have recovered and have been reinstated, which means 428 of a total of 1,492 health workers who have tested positive so far, have recovered.

And in the Community as a whole, 30,758 people have tested negative for the virus.