Coronavirus: Wuhan’s biggest wet market reopens

More than 90 per cent of the stalls at Wuhan’s biggest wet market have resumed business after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted from the former epicentre, according to reports.

Over 3,600 shops are now back in business at Baishazhou, which is one of the city’s main food wholesale markets. Officials have banned the trading of live wild animals or livestock to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes as Australia’s Prime Minister criticised World Health Organization’s support for the reopening of wet markets in Wuhan.

Experts believe that the virus has been passed onto humans by wild animals, most likely bats, through an intermediate carrier.

An investigation carried out by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January suggested the source of the virus was wildlife sold as food at another popular Wuhan wet market called Huanan, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Huanan has remained closed since January 1 when it was shut in relation to the epidemic, according to a report by state-run China News citing Wuhan Evening News.

However, Beijing has been rejecting the widely held assessment that Wuhan is the birthplace of the global outbreak after cases started to drop there but soar in Europe.





Baishazhou is situated around 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) south of Huanan and supplies 70 per cent of the city’s vegetables and frozen foods.