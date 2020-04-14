Coronavirus: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces today’s figures

She said 6,358 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 291 from 6,067 the day before, 1,798 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon explained that the recorded deaths were of those who had tested positive for coronavirus, and that tomorrow the National Records of Scotland will release numbers of those who have died with suspected Covid-19. -- Advertisement --

The First Minister also said that reports of personal protective equipment distribution being concentrated in England were of concern to the Scottish government.

She added that her government would investigate the reports, which clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said was “rubbish” on Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday.

The First Minister said: “I want to be clear about my view, and I hope that no one thinks this is in any way a point of a political nature, it is a point about fairness and co-operation as all of us deal with the challenge of this virus.