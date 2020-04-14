Coronavirus: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces today’s figures

Speaking at a live press conference in St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh today, Ms. Sturgeon confirms a further 40 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the country taking the total number of deaths to 615.
She said 6,358 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 291 from 6,067 the day before, 1,798 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.
Nicola Sturgeon explained that the recorded deaths were of those who had tested positive for coronavirus, and that tomorrow the National Records of Scotland will release numbers of those who have died with suspected Covid-19.
The First Minister also said that reports of personal protective equipment distribution being concentrated in England were of concern to the Scottish government.
The First Minister said: “I want to be clear about my view, and I hope that no one thinks this is in any way a point of a political nature, it is a point about fairness and co-operation as all of us deal with the challenge of this virus.
“All parts of the UK are facing supply challenges on PPE, indeed this is a global issue, so any situation where supplies were being diverted from one part of the UK to the other without consultation or any sense of co-operation would clearly be unconscionable and unacceptable.”