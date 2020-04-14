Coronavirus: Pharmacies in Spain to Finally Stock Face Masks at The End of the Week

After weeks of asking pharmacies for face masks, they have confirmed that they should be available for purchase at the end of this week.

The Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced, this Monday, that at the end of the week there will be “no stock issues” in regard to face masks and protection for the population against the coronavirus in pharmacies.

According to Cadena Ser, the Minister of Interior has assured that this week after returning to the original form of quarantine measures, issued on March 14, such as allowing industry and construction workers to return to their jobs, that this should be considered as a first step to a return to normality.

Distributions for face masks in communities which do not take Monday as an Easter holiday are scheduled to be made on Monday and Tuesday, whilst in the other eight autonomous communities this will be done on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Ceuta and Melilla due to transport, the delivery will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The use of face masks is a recommendation only to be used in the case that one cannot respect the priorities of social distancing” indicated Grande-Marlaska when explaining why these were being handed out to individuals taking public transport.

The government is currently working with national factories although it is still importing this material so that, when the weekend comes, there will be no supply issues. Furthermore, the executive has held meetings important companies to “guarantee the necessary safety measures” in those sectors and businesses who return to work this week.

How to put on this kind of face mask?





Before touching the mask, you must wash your hands.

Adjust it to your face and place the outer straps on both sides of your ears, lower the mask to cover your chin and verify that it covers your nose.

If the mask is placed correctly you should not have any form of respiratory discomfort.

How to take off your mask properly to avoid contamination?

First take off your protective gloves

Wash your hands with soap and water or rub them with a hydroalcoholic solution

The remove the mask without touching the front of it

Dispose of the mas in a specific container, the use of a double bag is recommended to preserve the contents of the first bag from tearing the outer one.

Finally wash your hands in the same way

For both comfort and hygiene, it is recommended that these masks only be used for 4 hours, in the case that it deteriorates or get wet from its use then replace with a new one.