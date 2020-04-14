CORONAVIRUS FRANCE: ‘Bashed by Le Bosch’ French Nationals attacked and Insulted by German Border Controls

French Nationals have protested at the heavy-handed approach dished out by police at German Border Controls with reports of verbal and physical assaults common-place.

GERMANY introduced border controls in March, to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Since then French people in Germany have been the target of aggression, which the economy minister has said is unacceptable.

Germany’s foreign minister has condemned aggression towards French people in the border areas between the two countries that has risen up during the coronavirus pandemic.