Coronavirus: Care Home Crisis as 92 suffer new COVID-19 related Deaths in a day

92 care homes in the UK have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in one single day, the chief medical officer has confirmed.

New data suggest that care home residents have accounted for between 42% and 57% of all deaths related to COVID-19. This would suggest that the daily figures announced by the UK government are vastly underestimated, as they are only deaths in hospitals where a patient had tested positive for the virus.

The announcement comes after industry bosses warned daily death tolls were ‘airbrushing out’ hundreds of older people who have died in the care system. Care UK confirmed 13 residents had died at Stanley Park care home after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

-- Advertisement --

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said yesterday that 13.5% of the UK’s care homes had at least one resident with a confirmed case of coronavirus, up from 9% the previous week. But the figures from Europe, taken between 6 and 11 April, suggest a higher rate of infection and fatality from the disease. Almost two million people worldwide have been infected with the disease and around 120,000 have died after testing positive for it, according to data from US university Johns Hopkins.



