Central European countries like Austria and the Czech Republic take steps to return to normal amid worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

THE governments of Nordic and Central European countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Norway are taking steps to return to normal.

After all, without a vaccine and with still experimental treatments, the entire population will come into contact with the virus and the health systems will regain their effectiveness. In addition, there is a need to maintain hope, which is only possible if there is a goal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will decide on Wednesday, whether to keep the confinement measures effective until April 19. Health Minister Jens Spahn has already hinted that some measures will be lifted that affect the 80 million Germans and their economy. After Easter, “it will be necessary to see how we return in stages” to a more normal life, said the minister. German media have published that shops and restaurants, as well as administrations, could also reopen on condition that sanitary instructions.

The Czech government’s leading epidemiologist and deputy minister of health, Roman Prymula, celebrated that the Czech health system “has managed to stabilise the epidemic so that it does not have an exponential character.” The Czech Republic allows the practice of outdoor sports that can be done alone such as running or cycling. The 14-day quarantines are maintained for people arriving from abroad and great importance will continue to be given to the use of a mask in public spaces.

In Austria, small shops of less than 400 square metres and DIY and garden stores can now reopen. The largest businesses plan to return to business from May 1 and the hospitality, beauty salons and dry cleaners in late May. The educational centres will remain closed until the middle of next month and large public events are prohibited, at least until the end of June.

The Danes have hardly suffered the confinement because it has not been obligatory and many shops have remained open. Many families have chosen to spend Easter holidays on the beach and the only strict rule is that of respect for distance and hygienic measures. The main factor in its particular de-escalation will begin on April 15, the date on which kindergartens and schools will start operating again. Progressively, the hospitality, hairdressing and physiotherapy clinics, among others, will be incorporated into the economy.

In Norway, starting April 20, nurseries and some small shops will reopen. A week later it will be time for the return of schools for children up to fourth grade and institutes of higher education. The events with a large influx of public will have to wait in principle until June 15, although in May the Norwegian authorities will reassess the situation for the summer.



