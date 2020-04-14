Cártama Town Hall warns of fake Whatsapp message being received on the Costa del Sol with regard to residents being able to go outside during Coronavirus lockdown

THE Cártama Town Hall wants to warn the public that there is a false message that is circulating on WhatsApp among the Cartama residents in which there is talk of permits to be able to walk and travel through urban roads and green areas. Specifically, the message states the following: “El Ayto de Cártama permitirá a partir del Lunes el poder pasear y transitar vias Urbanas y zonas verdes. Se Irán aplicando a más zonas paulatinamente… Se podrá de max grupos de 2 personas con mascarillas y guardando la separación recomendable de 2mts entre si. Siempre provistos del DNI y con tarjeta de residentes. ANIMO QUE YA QUEDA MENOS”. Below is a link that does not provide any official information related to the matter. From the Consistory, it is reported that this hoax has already been reported to the competent authorities and wants to warn the residents that they should not pay attention to this type of information that comes from non-official sources. Likewise, residents are advised not to forward these types of false messages, the only thing they seek to do is create insecurity, confusion and discomfort.