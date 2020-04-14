British Holidaymakers Ignore Greece preferring to wait until the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol are open for business

AT the start of this year, it seemed as if Greece might have turned a corner. After a downturn that lasted longer than America’s Great Depression, its economy was growing again. Tourism was booming, consumers were spending and Greek banks were reducing their burden of non-performing loans, they were paying back loans just fine.

And then, out of the blue, comes the Coronavirus which continues to decimate economies across the globe, holiday bookings for this year in Greece are at a historic all-time low.

Talking to a Greek travel agent revealed that British holidaymakers, in particular, are looking towards Spain this year as their main holiday destination, particularly the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol.

This week the Spanish government has decided to relax strict lockdown rules by allowing some non-essential workers to go to their place of employment which many see as a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s hope the bars and restaurants are ready to satisfy all that pent-up demand!