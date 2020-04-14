BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Surges Once Again After Latest Figures

THE coronavirus death toll in the UK has surged once again, after 813 deaths have been reported today.

The latest figures take the current total up to 12,142 deaths. The figures come as the nation enters into it’s fourth week of lockdown.

A total of 615 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up from 575 on Monday.

Speaking in a briefing in which she became the first leader to update today’s statistics, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “unconscionable and unacceptable” for medical supplies to be diverted from one part of the UK to another.

The First Minister was referring to reports that some companies are prioritising supplies to NHS England and care homes south of the border.