Breaking News: Spain Records an Increase in Coronavirus Deaths Since Yesterday But the Number of New Cases Continues to Decrease

The total number of coronavirus cases in Spain has now reached 172,541, registering a 1.8% increase in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has updated Spain’s coronavirus figures and the official number of cases has now reached 172,541, which is 3,045 new cases, or a 1.8% increase, in the last 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --

They have confirmed that Spain continues to show a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases, despite the infamous “weekend effect” which distorts data. The percentage of new cases continues to decrease as on Sunday there were 2.6% of new cases, compared to Monday where a 2.1% increase was registered.

With a slight increase in number of COVID-19 deaths since yesteday, 567, the number of total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain has now reached 18,056.

Positively there are already 67,504 people have been given the all clear, increasing the number of cured patients to almost 40% in relation to the total number of cases.



