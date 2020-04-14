99-year-old veteran raises over £1.5 million walking 100 lengths of his garden to fundraise for the NHS

A Second World War veteran from Bedfordshire has raised over £1.5 million for the NHS, Tom Moore, 99, from Marston Moretaine, is attempting to walk 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of April.

TOM said: “When I had my hip replacement, the treatment I got from the National Health Service and particularly from the nurses was absolutely marvellous, since I had cancer on my head, again the treatment is absolutely outstanding, you couldn’t have had anything better.”

Tom, who uses a walker, has been attempting 10 lengths of his garden per day. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, he has to self-isolate. Tom’s determined to help in the fight against Covid-19 despite being confined.

At the time of writing, Tom had raised £1,500,161.78 via his JustGiving page.

All of the money raised will go towards NHS Charities Together, which is a collective organisation representing, supporting and championing the work of the NHS’ official charities.



