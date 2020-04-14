64-Year-Old Man in France Accidentally Hits the Eject Button in A Fighter Jet 1,300 Feet in the Air

A 64-year-old defence company executive in France unnervingly ejected himself out of a fighter jet when flying at over 500km per hour.

Investigators in France have confirmed that the individual had any desire or longing to fly in a fighter yet nor did he have any relevant military aviation experience. However, he received this experience as a gift from his colleagues which he claims he could not refuse.

Investigators found that the 64-year-old accidentally grabbed the ejection handle to steady himself as a result of the intense 3.7g of force generated by the jet’s take off and his loose straps which allowed him to float up.

When he ejected himself, he lost his helmet in the process. His heart monitor showed that his heart rate was between 120 and 145 beats per minute at the time of ejection.

Thankfully the man managed to avoid any serious injuries as he was equipped with a functioning parachute which grounded him with a relatively easy landing in a nearby field.

The accident report states that the man accidentally ejected himself when the Dassault Rafael B jet when it had reached around 1,300ft, only seconds after taking off from the Saint-Dizier air base in north-eastern France.

The pilot was also in good shape and with no injuries as he avoided being automatically ejected too and landed the plane back on the runway.





This incident occurred around late March, however, the report was only brought to the public’s attention yesterday.