32 Sanctions Issued as Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Break Up an Illegal Cockfight During Lockdown

This Saturday, April 11, National Police officers caught 32 individuals breaking lockdown restrictions in Malaga whilst holding an illegal cockfight.

The main commissioner for the National Police, Maria Pilar Allue, explained that on Saturday the 091 emergency number received a call about “a meeting” of people in an area of Malaga which led to officers quickly breaking this reunion up, when they arrived “they found that illicit cockfights were being held”.

The police statement informs that when the officers entered the interior of the building, they located a clandestine cockfight in which 32 people were participating, all ignoring the safety distances as they were confined within 50 square metres. There were also various animals who were being used for fighting, some of them dead.

The officers identified and sanctioned all of those gathered in the building for breaking the laws outlined by the Royal Decree as a result of the state of alarm and seized all of the money they were carrying to illegally bet on the fights – a total of 7,390.