1,900 French Crew of The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier rushed into Quarantine in Toulon, France

The armed forces ministry said Saturday that fifty sailors had contracted the virus and so the flagship of the French navy returned to port 11 days earlier than planned because of the coronavirus breakout on board. Three sailors were evacuated as a “precaution”, and the others will be transferred to the hospital.

The carrier had 1,700 people on board, with an additional 200 in a frigate sailing with it. They are now in a two-week quarantine in military barracks and will only be allowed to have contact with their families, everyone will be tested for COVID-19.

“Our goal is to protect all our sailors, but also their family and the French people, by deploying unprecedented measures,” said Christine Ribbe, spokesperson for he Mediterranean maritime prefecture, a few hours before the carrier arrived.

The goal is for the operation to be “the most human, the most coordinated, the most coordinated, but also the most effective” as possible, she added.

The origin of the virus on the carrier is not yet known. The Charles de Gaulle had been on a mission since 21 January, spending several weeks in the Mediterranean as part of the French contribution to the international anti-jihadist operation in Iraq and Syria.

It then crossed into the north sea for security operations. It had had no contact with anyone or anything outside the vessel since a stop at the port of Brest on 15 March. Three weeks later the first cases were detected.

More follow on this story as more COVID-19 crew infections are expected.



