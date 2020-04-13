Wine-producing Requena (Valencia) is the region’s worst-hit area by Covid-19

A STUDY by the Valencia Community’s Health department pinpointed wine-producing Requena (Valencia) as the region’s worst-hit area by Covid-19.

According to El Confidencial, the Epidemiology Sub-directorate document, which was dated April 5, worked from figures received three days earlier when there were 6,844 coronavirus cases.

The only Health area not identified as an epidemic zone was Denia – which includes Calpe, Javea and Teulada-Moraira – where there were 33.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirty-five percent of cases were concentrated in Valencia City and its metropolitan area but their corresponding Health areas did not have the highest ratios.

Worst-affected, the Epidemiology experts found, was the Requena Health area which had 517 cases per every 100,000 people on April 2, increasing to 621.5 a week later.

Although sparsely populated, the area has an ageing population and many of the cases occurred in residences for the elderly.

This was double the number of cases in badly-hit Alicante province areas like the Marina Baja with 295.2 per 100,000 and Alcoy with 253.2.



